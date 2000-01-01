THE SARAH AND ERNEST BUTLER PERFORMANCE SERIES HGO Digital is back, y'all! After an enthusiastic reception, we are excited to bring back HGO Digital for the 2021-22 Season. The second season of HGO Digital will feature all free performances with two exceptions, Three Decembers and Suite Española II, which will require payment before viewing. Performances will be available for streaming for 30 days after their release. HGO Digital is our commitment to the art form. It is our way to make opera accessible for all. So, join us!

